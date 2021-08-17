Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

SkyCity workers get pay $2.90/hour base rate rise, company and Unite welcome boost

4 minutes to read
Hundreds of SkyCity workers getting pay rise. Photo / Peter Meecham

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Unite Union says SkyCity Entertainment Group has agreed to a proposed $2.90/hour pay rise for the lowest-paid employees, from $20.10/hour to $23.

Joe Carolan, a Unite organiser, said today "hundreds" of staff at the business

