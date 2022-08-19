Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Results at a glance - Genesis, AIA, Kiwibank, Skellerup, Precinct

7 minutes to read
Genesis Energy's profit was up 24 per cent. Photo / NZME

Genesis Energy's profit was up 24 per cent. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald

Genesis lifts

Genesis Energy's operating earnings jumped 24 per cent to $440m in the June year - the top end of its guidance range - aided by favourable derivative contracts and good

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.