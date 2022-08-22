Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Steel & Tube nearly doubles annual net profit

BusinessDesk
By Jenny Ruth
4 mins to read
Steel & Tube reported a net profit of $30.2 million for the year ended June, up from $15.4m the previous year. Photo / Supplied

Steel & Tube reported a net profit of $30.2 million for the year ended June, up from $15.4m the previous year. Photo / Supplied

Steel & Tube nearly doubled annual net profit as it fattened margins amid volatile prices and as it reaped the benefits of five years of restructuring.

The steel products distributor reported a net profit of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.