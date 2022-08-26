Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Winemaker profitability dented by supply chain and Covid challenges

BusinessDesk
4 mins to read
Delegat managing director Steven Carden said the company's growth was an excellent result, but the industry faced uncertainty from the pandemic and supply chain disruptions. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Delegat managing director Steven Carden said the company's growth was an excellent result, but the industry faced uncertainty from the pandemic and supply chain disruptions. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Listed winemakers Delegat Group and Foley Wines both reported weaker profitability in the June year as economic headwinds and global shipping delays continued to bite.

Delegat posted an 11 per cent decline in its operating

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.