Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Winton beats revenue guidance

BusinessDesk
By Ella Somers
3 mins to read
Construction of Winton's Ovation Apartments in Hobsonville Point, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Construction of Winton's Ovation Apartments in Hobsonville Point, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Winton beat its annual forecasts amid a choppy and uncertain housing environment.

Net profit was $31.7 million in the 12 months ended June 30, down from $46.1m a year earlier when the residential property developer's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.