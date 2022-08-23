Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Meridian Energy powers up profits after selling Aussie business

By
4 mins to read
Meridian said it would only be keen on a new contract with New Zealand's Aluminium Smelter at Tiwai Pt if several issues were addressed. Photo / Mike Scott

Meridian said it would only be keen on a new contract with New Zealand's Aluminium Smelter at Tiwai Pt if several issues were addressed. Photo / Mike Scott

Meridian Energy's net profit after tax rose by 55 per cent in the year to June.

Meridian's $664 million profit included the benefit of a $214m gain on the sale of its Australian business and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.