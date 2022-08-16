Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Results at a glance - Fletcher, Mercury, PGW, Contact, Vital

3 minutes to read
Fletcher Building has announced a strong lift in its annual profit. Photo / NZ Herald

Fletcher Building has announced a strong lift in its annual profit. Photo / NZ Herald

NZ Herald

Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building has delivered a strong result, increasing bottom-line profit 42 per cent to make $432 million for the full year.

The company at the centre of the Gib crisis made

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.