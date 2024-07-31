Advertisement
Queenstown hotel developer Kevin Carlin died of heart disease

Anne Gibson
By
Prominent Queenstown developer Kevin Carlin. Photo / James Allan

Queenstown hotel developer and composer Kevin Carlin died of heart disease in December, an official report found.

Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame’s July 17 report said there were no circumstances surrounding his death that would

