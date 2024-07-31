Prominent Queenstown developer Kevin Carlin. Photo / James Allan
Queenstown hotel developer and composer Kevin Carlin died of heart disease in December, an official report found.
Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame’s July 17 report said there were no circumstances surrounding his death that wouldmake any coroner’s inquiry necessary.
The cause of death in early December was hypertensive heart disease, she said.
“He had complained of illness in the days before his death. He was last seen alive on the morning of December 1 when he was in this hotel room and was not well but did not want to see a doctor,” Cunninghame wrote.
It was not till December 3 that he was discovered.