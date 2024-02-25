Prominent Queenstown developer and music composer Kevin Carlin passed away in December. Photo / James Allan

Two Queenstown hospitality companies have been placed in receivership today, two-and-a-half months after the death of founder Kevin Carlin.

Carlin Hotel Property Management Ltd and Queenstown Views Villas Ltd are now in receivership.

Receivers BDO said Diana Matchett and Colin Gower were appointed as receivers and managers earlier today.

“In the interim, the hotel will continue to trade as normal,” BDO said in a statement.

“Guests can expect no disruption to their stay, while staff, suppliers, contractors, and service providers will continue to be paid as normal for all authorised post-receivership goods and services supplied.”

BDO said receivers planned to search for people to buy the companies, company assets, or both.

The first receivers’ report was expected to be released on May 3.

BDO said the receivers intended to build a comprehensive picture of the companies’ financial state now.

Carlin, a prominent property developer and owner of a six-star boutique hotel in Queenstown, died suddenly in early December.

The 69-year-old owned The Carlin Boutique Hotel, a $30 million-plus project, where he lived in a penthouse on top.

He was also a composer, and wrote 14 orchestral pieces the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra performed for an album called The Princess of Wales.

Speaking to Metropol magazine in 2022, the Californian native said he fled from his abusive family home at the age of 17.

He first visited New Zealand in the early 1990s and several holidays later bought land in Queenstown and moved there.

Prior news reports indicated Carlin felt disillusioned with the direction his native US was taking.

Pablo (Australia) Pty Ltd, registered at Southport on the Gold Coast, had security over the land, buildings, and business of the companies. It appointed Matchett and Gower.

Carlin’s friend Stephen Murray in December told Mountain Scene he believed Carlin died of a sudden heart attack in his sleep.