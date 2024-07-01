Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Property Insider: $51.7m modular apartment-building insolvency; Fletcher’s ranking in NZ’s 50 busiest builders

Anne Gibson
By
9 mins to read
How the three blocks of housing units on the Richardson Rd/Hendon Ave corner were planned to look. Now, a lender is owed $50.4m from this job which remains only partly-built. Photo / Property Partners Group

How the three blocks of housing units on the Richardson Rd/Hendon Ave corner were planned to look. Now, a lender is owed $50.4m from this job which remains only partly-built. Photo / Property Partners Group

An American financier loaned $50.4m on a modular Ōwairaka apartment scheme but the developer is in liquidation; where Fletcher Building scored in the busiest 50 builders based on 2023 project values; new City Rail Link

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business