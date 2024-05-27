Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Property Insider: $150m Victoria Lane developer Richard Kroon’s success; Indigo Hotel to open in August; when will Kiwi start New Lynn build-to-rent?

Anne Gibson
By
7 mins to read
The new Victoria Lane apartments off Victoria Ave (left) in Remuera, facing a laneway which leads to Remuera Rd.

The new Victoria Lane apartments off Victoria Ave (left) in Remuera, facing a laneway which leads to Remuera Rd.

When it comes to construction, bigger is “uglier and harder”, according to luxury apartment developer Richard Kroon. So how has he set the ambitious Victoria Lane project on a path to success? Meanwhile, a sleek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business