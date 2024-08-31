Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Is this the right time to buy a house? - Darcy Ungaro

By Darcy Ungaro
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Interest rates have come down, but is now the right time to buy a house?

Interest rates have come down, but is now the right time to buy a house?

Darcy Ungaro is an authorised financial adviser and the host of the NZ Everyday Investor podcast.

OPINION

The official cash rate (OCR) has finally been reduced! Will this about-turn in policy reverse a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business