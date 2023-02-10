Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Developer Richard Kroon finishing $150m Victoria Lane, Remuera

Anne Gibson
By
6 mins to read
Developer Richard Kroon at his new apartment development. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Developer Richard Kroon at his new apartment development. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Developer Richard Kroon says his $150 million Victoria Lane project will bring a new level of luxury to one of Auckland’s wealthiest suburbs.

Ron Macrae’s CMP Construction is finishing the Remuera development, due for completion

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business