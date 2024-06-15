Prime Minister Christopher Luxon wants Japanese investors know New Zealand is "open for business". Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has set high standards for himself and the 31 businesspeople he’s travelling to Japan with this week.

He wants the three days in Tokyo to boost New Zealand’s exports, increase Japanese investment in New Zealand, and enhance the countries’ geopolitical ties.

Speaking to the Herald ahead of the trip, Luxon – who will be accompanied by Trade Minister Todd McClay – talked up particular opportunities for the space and renewable energy sectors.

With a meeting lined up with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Luxon also saw scope for more sharing of intelligence between the countries, as well as more collaboration on defence.

Luxon didn’t believe AUKUS, which China sees as a threat, would feature heavily in discussions, but wanted New Zealand Airforce planes to have greater access to Japanese airports.

Despite being criticised by some in the business community for bagging New Zealand when overseas, he inadvertently criticised New Zealand businesses, as he attacked the Labour-led Government.

Luxon said the problem in the past was the businesses “weren’t able to convert well enough”, or turn talk into dollars, during trade trips.

He believed this trip would be different, with the top brass from the country’s largest companies involved.

“We’ve got the right players that are going to build business in Japan, rather than just attending and coming along for the ride”, Luxon said.

“They’ve got business to do.”

Those on the trip include Luxon’s successor, Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran, ANZ chief executive Antonia Watson, Rocket Lab chief executive Sir Peter Beck, Air New Zealand and ASB chair Dame Therese Walsh, Fonterra director Simon Tucker, Morrison chief executive Paul Newfield, NZ Super Fund head of direct investment Will Goodwin, Canterbury University vice chancellor Cheryl de la Re, Xero chief executive Sukhinder Cassidy, Seequent chief executive Graham Grant, and Zespri chair Nathan Flowerday.

Luxon wanted both businesses and the Government to tap into Japan’s deep pools of capital.

He saw scope for the Japanese to help plug New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit, but isn’t going to Japan with specific pitches.

He said the Government would have more to say about planning, financing, and foreign investment settings later in the year.

“I’ve requested that everywhere I go now, I have a two-hour lunch with big investors that have billions of dollars to invest – not just wealthy individuals, but actually proper institutional funds,” Luxon said.

“We need all of those funds to understand, we’re open for business.”

Luxon didn’t mentioned the fact last year, one of the world’s largest fund managers, BlackRock, committed to investing $2 billion in clean energy in New Zealand, after former prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met with its chief executive Larry Fink in New York.

Luxon said New Zealand needed a more “external orientation”, and he was focussed on “re-firing that up”.

“I need to lift the best firms in New Zealand to become globally frontiered firms,” he said.

“We don’t have the scale of the big businesses that we need to have.”

Luxon said New Zealand’s problem is that those offshore “think we’re lovely - they think we’re nice - but they don’t think we’re very relevant”.

He believed foreigners thought the following of New Zealand: “They are small, they don’t really matter and we haven’t heard from them very much recently.”

Asked whether there were specific impediments to boosting New Zealand’s exports to Japan that the Government could remove, Luxon said the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) made for “good trading architecture” with Japan.

As a small country, he said, “You have to be able to make sure you win share of mind, not just share of market.”

On foreign affairs, Luxon said he “may” discuss AUKUS Pillar Two with Kishida.

“It won’t be high on my agenda,” he said, having just hosted a high-ranking Chinese premier in New Zealand, Li Qiang.

AUKUS is a defence agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. It’s controversial because it could involve the use of nuclear submarines.

Luxon said Pillar Two is about what a specific country can contribute to the alliance.

He said New Zealand is exploring, in its own right, whether there is an opportunity to participate in Pillar Two.

“We will need to make our own assessment,” Luxon said.

“We’re in very early stages of working through with officials from Australia, the UK and US. It’s pretty ill-defined and abstract.”

Luxon will also meet with Papua New Guinea prime minister James Marape, during a brief stopover to refuel the Airforce plane in Papua New Guinea.

Jenée Tibshraeny is the Herald’s Wellington business editor, based in the Parliamentary press gallery. She specialises in government and Reserve Bank policymaking, economics and banking.