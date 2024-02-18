Rocket Lab successfully launches ‘world first’ space junk mission

A recent expansion of its Mt Wellington plant means Rocket Lab can now manufacture 2000 reaction wheels per year. Video / Corey Fleming

Rocket Lab has successfully deployed a satellite that will rendezvous in orbit with a derelict rocket, which it will monitor with cameras for six months.

It could prove the first step toward cleaning up a blizzard of space junk.

Japanese firm Astroscale ultimately wants to develop spacecraft that can dock with space debris then tug it into the atmosphere to burn on re-entry. Nasa says there are some 9000 tonnes of it across thousands of objects.

“On Closer Inspection”, launched from Pad B at Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 at Mahia at 3.52am this morning. Photo / @RocketLab

The “On Closer Inspection” mission launched from Pad B at Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 at 3.52am this morning.

The Electron rocket deployed the Active Debris Removal by Astroscale-Japan (ADRAS-J), a satellite funded by a 12 billion yen ($131 million) grant from the Japanese government.

ADRAS-J will be manoeuvred alongside the upper stage of H2A - a Japanese rocket used to launch an Earth observation satellite back in 2009 - which is now tumbling through space, uncontrolled.

After the rendezvous, ADRAS-J will fly around H2A, which measures 11 metres long and four metres in diameter, inspecting it with cameras.

Using cameras and other gear, it will monitor the derelict rocket for six months.

Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck told the Herald the mission was a world-first, and involved challenges around last-minute positioning data that only the Kiwi-American company could solve.

The Active Debris Removal by Astroscale-Japan (ADRAS-J) satellite as it was being prepared for the launch. Photo / Rocket Lab

