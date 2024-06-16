Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Duty lawyers are underpaid, overworked and nearing retirement – Sasha Borissenko

Sasha Borissenko
By
5 mins to read
Lawyers describe the legal aid system in New Zealand as broken, with poor pay as a major disincentive. Photo / Michael Craig

Lawyers describe the legal aid system in New Zealand as broken, with poor pay as a major disincentive. Photo / Michael Craig

Sasha Borissenko is a freelance journalist who has reported extensively on the legal industry.

OPINION

Following threats to walk off the job and years of advocacy, duty lawyers saw their first significant

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business