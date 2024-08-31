Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The Ex-Files: Father’s Day can bring challenges for split parents

By Jeremy Sutton
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Deciding what will happen to children during holidays is one thing split parents need to work out. Photo / 123RF

Deciding what will happen to children during holidays is one thing split parents need to work out. Photo / 123RF

Jeremy Sutton is a barrister and family lawyer at Bastion Chambers.

OPINION

Q: I separated from my wife eight months ago. We have shared care of our daughter, who is 8 years old and attends

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business