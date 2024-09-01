ANZ weighs ban on office-hours drinking after trader misbehaviour

ANZ is reviewing whether it should ban its staff from drinking alcohol during work hours. Photo / Alex Burton

One of Australia’s largest banks is reviewing whether it should ban its staff from drinking alcohol during work hours following incidents of bad behaviour on its Sydney trading floor.

ANZ has launched a review of its trading activities as it continues to deal with the fallout of a series of issues related to its culture and trading methods that it says has damaged its reputation.

The bank said three traders had left the bank in recent months, with another issued a formal warning, after being drunk in the office.

Chief executive Shayne Elliott told a parliamentary hearing the bank had instigated a review of its markets division, which also operates outside Australia, and it was considering a ban on drinking alcohol during work hours as part of an overhaul of its culture.

“That is on the table,” he said of a potential ban on office-hours drinking, not just for traders but also across the wider bank. No decision had been made, he said, but he felt the move would be reasonable as ANZ looked to restore its reputation.