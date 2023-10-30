Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Auckland’s newest skyscraper: 41-level $250m tower nears completion

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
51 Albert St, in the Auckland CBD, is nearing completion. Photo / Alyse Wright

51 Albert St, in the Auckland CBD, is nearing completion. Photo / Alyse Wright

Auckland’s newest tower, a $250 million project to be 41 levels high, will be topped off at the end of next month.

Charmaine Balchin, the Melbourne-based development manager for Ninety Four Feet Property

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business