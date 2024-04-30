Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Who are NZ’s 20 busiest home builders?

Anne Gibson
By
12 mins to read
Houses under construction at Hobsonville Point. Photo / Getty Images

Houses under construction at Hobsonville Point. Photo / Getty Images

G.J. Gardner Homes remains New Zealand’s busiest house-building business, although its annual output has fallen 49 per cent since 2021, according to a comparison of figures released by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business