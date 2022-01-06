Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Power list: NZ's seven busiest house builders ranked by number of places completed annually

9 minutes to read
New housing construction in Waterview. Photo / Dean Purcell

New housing construction in Waterview. Photo / Dean Purcell

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Materials price rises, labour shortages, lockdowns and the pandemic are all challenges facing housebuilders - yet New Zealand's largest has continued to build twice as many homes nationally as any other business, often larger homes

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.