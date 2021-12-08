Chris Luxon v Jacinda Ardern round two: PM, National leader lock horns over Auckland border

National Party leader Christopher Luxon prepares to fire a question at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during Question Time in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National Party leader Chris Luxon has locked horns with the Prime Minister for the second time, asking her about advice from director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield on opening the border around Auckland.

Jacinda Ardern replied saying the Government had taken advice from public health officials, but had also weighed in the need to ensure people were kept safe.

Luxon asked about families being kept apart because of the decision to keep the hard Auckland border running, and Ardern said Bloomfield had praised the role of the border in holding back the spread around the country.

She then said Luxon was either misreading or had not read the advice at all.

She said steps had been taken to keep unvaccinated people: "unlike [National's] let it rip strategy."

Luxon asked the PM why she did not simply make the call "and open the borders tonight".

Ardern said Aucklanders and the border had helped protect the rest of the country from the Delta outbreak. "Aucklanders, again, we all thank you."

Luxon asked how people were meant to get ahead if lockdowns and borders were being kept in place longer than needed. Ardern retorted that the only one who said it had been too long had been "the leader of the opposition".

Luxon moved on to infation pressures, and the role Government spending was having on it. Ardern said the rest of the world was also experiencing high inflation.

"We can point strongly to the impact of Covid," Ardern said. "We are not immune to that. But if the member would like to advocate for cuts in Government spending ... including that to the business community ... that is his prerogative."

Luxon said rent and food had gone up and "ordinary Kiwis are going backwards under your Government". Ardern bit back, saying until Covid wage growth had outstripped inflation - and questioned whether Luxon was advocating "price controls".

MPs made to apologise for heckling

Early into the exchange, Speaker Trevor Mallard demanded MPs Shane Reti, Louise Upston and Simon Bridges reveal themselves for heckling and made them apologise.

The Speaker then told the PM off for forgetting to put her mask back on - and in a panic, Ardern accidentally put Grant Robertson's mask on instead. She then swapped to her own.

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi asked about Whanau Ora providers getting access to data for vaccinations. Ardern said the Government supported the Ministry of Health in resolving the issue after a further court ruling to the ministry to consider it.

"Everyone wants Māori vaccination rates to lift."

Bridges v Robertson

Simon Bridges asked about Government spending and its impact on inflation. He said inflation is at its highest level in 30 years, and Government spending "is now overcooking the economy".

Robertson rejected Bridges' claim, saying the Government had had to put money into support for businesses and households over Covid-19 - and he recalled the National Party at times calling for it to put even more money in.

"It is fiscally prudent to make sure we support people to stay in jobs, and that's what we have done," Robertson said.

"The member cannot wish away Covid-19."

Luxon v Ardern round one

It has now been eight days since Luxon was elected leader - he had his first Question Time against the PM on Tuesday and asked about ICU capacity.

He was outflanked by Act leader David Seymour, who had an earlier question than Luxon and had already covered off a lot of the Covid-19 related issues Luxon had been talking about. Seymour had also used a question that National's new finance spokesman Simon Bridges had put down to ask of Finance Minister Grant Robertson.