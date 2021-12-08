Voyager 2021 media awards
NZ's largest game studio sending jobs offshore as NZ fails to match Aussie tax incentives, border opening

8 minutes to read
All is fire: A scene from Icarus: First Cohort, just released by Auckland's Rocketwerkz. While the game has been a global hit, the firm says it's struggling to hire another 50 staff. Image / Supplied

Chris Keall
By:

Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer

The good news: our video gaming industry added more than 200 jobs during the lockdown-hit 2021 financial year and now employs just under 1000 Kiwis.

Its earnings - 97 per cent in exports - increased

