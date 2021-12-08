Voyager 2021 media awards
Auror raises $30m for US expansion as pandemic changes nature of shoplifting

7 minutes to read
Auror is the maker of software that helps retailers prevent and report theft.

Chris Keall
By:

Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer

Auror, the Auckland maker of software that helps retailers prevent and report theft, has raised $30 million - with the bulk of the funds earmarked for US expansion.

The Series B raise was led by

