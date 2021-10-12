Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Top LinkedIn exec relocates from US to join Kiwi startup

5 minutes to read
LawVu cofounders Tim Boyne (left) and Sam Kidd. Photo / Supplied

LawVu cofounders Tim Boyne (left) and Sam Kidd. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Legal tech startup LawVu has secured a recruitment coup.

The Tauranga startup has just hired Greg Stephenson who, until July this year, was running LinkedIn's North American marketing operation - overseeing a team of 20

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.