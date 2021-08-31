Police officer 'assaulted' as two arrested over alleged shoplifting in Napier

A woman is arrested on the corner of Lowry Tce and Barker Rd on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two people allegedly assaulted a police officer arresting them over shoplifting during Level 4 lockdown.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a shop in the Marewa area about midday on Tuesday.

A man and woman were then confronted by police on Latham St. The spokeswoman said they had resisted arrest, and assaulted but did not injure, the attending officer.

"Pepper spray was used and the male and female were arrested the next street over.

"They are being spoken to by police and charges are being considered."