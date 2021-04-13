Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Did Covid kill startup investment? Report reveals 2020 figures

5 minutes to read
Poster kids for tech success during the pandeimic: Kami co-founders Hengjie Wang, Bob Drummond, Jordan Thoms and Alliv Samson Photo / Supplied

Poster kids for tech success during the pandeimic: Kami co-founders Hengjie Wang, Bob Drummond, Jordan Thoms and Alliv Samson Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

A new report on NZ startup investment, from PwC, the Angel Association and NZ Growth Capital Partners, celebrates the recent offshore sale of software companies Seequent ($1.45 billion) and Vend ($450

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.