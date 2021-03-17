Website of the Year
13 hot tech companies sold offshore: Did NZ benefit?

13 minutes to read
Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

This month has seen two substantial technology companies sold offshore, with Auckland-based retail software firm Vend going to US company Lightspeed for $450 million, and Christchurch geologic 3D modelling outfit Seequent by Nasdaq-listed Bentley Systems for $1.45b.

