Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Chris Keall: Cyber-attacks: Five ways NZ is asleep at the wheel

8 minutes to read

Herald Network Graphic

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

Cyber attacks are on the rise, but New Zealand's response remains relatively low-energy.

Here's how other countries are moving ahead, and NZ falling behind.

US, Australia on the front foot

In the US, President

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.