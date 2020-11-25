Website of the Year

Business

NZ's Eroad poised to make hay from Joe Biden presidency

5 minutes to read

Eroad is hoping for more infrastrure spending under the Biden administration, and a rollback of Trump's moves against climate controls. The company could benefit from both developments. Photo / Getty

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Eroad has reported $45.8m revenue for the six months to September 30 - a 19 per cent increase over the year-ago period - amid the pandemic.

The Auckland-based, NZX/ASX-listed maker of fleet-tracking technology made a

