Air New Zealand is barely making enough money on some international routes to cover the cost of operating them, according to its chief executive, as its capacity is constrained due to ongoing aircraft engine issues.
“We are still making money on these routes but nowhere near the extent that we need to, and not enough to cover the cost of capital,” Greg Foran told Markets with Madison.
The pressure on some long-haul revenue, for example its Americas network, was fuelled by increased competition from international airlines.
So why should the 51% Government-owned airline bother playing the international game?
“Number one, it’s part of our purpose, connecting the world. Number two, we’ve got a responsibility to move cargo in this country,” Foran said.
“[Air New Zealand has a] $200 million piece of machinery that can move. We can decide to point that machinery to South America or we can decide to point it up to Asia.”
It was considering pointing an aircraft toward India in the future.
But growth in its flying capacity was constrained because 10 of its aircraft were currently out of action due to engineering maintenance schedule surprises with Rolls-Royce and Pratt & Whitney-manufactured engines.
“So this is a brand-new plane, A320. We can’t fly it,” Foran told Markets with Madison inside its hangar at Auckland Airport.
It was one of a handful of aircraft parked up with its engine ripped out.
“Can you imagine how frustrated I am?”
