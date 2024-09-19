“And number three, there are actually routes that are pretty good for us.”

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran and one of its expensive assets - an aircraft engine. Photo / Cameron Pitney

Profitability of routes changed all the time, and the airline kept an open mind to respond to that, Foran said.

In the past few years it had pulled out of routes to London, Chicago, Frankfurt and Santiago, and added flights to New York, Tokyo, Singapore, Bali, Fiji, Samoa and Tonga.

“[Air New Zealand has a] $200 million piece of machinery that can move. We can decide to point that machinery to South America or we can decide to point it up to Asia.”

It was considering pointing an aircraft toward India in the future.

But growth in its flying capacity was constrained because 10 of its aircraft were currently out of action due to engineering maintenance schedule surprises with Rolls-Royce and Pratt & Whitney-manufactured engines.

An unusable Airbus aircraft in Air New Zealand's hangar at Auckland Airport. Photo / Cameron Pitney

“So this is a brand-new plane, A320. We can’t fly it,” Foran told Markets with Madison inside its hangar at Auckland Airport.

It was one of a handful of aircraft parked up with its engine ripped out.

“Can you imagine how frustrated I am?”

Markets with Madison takes you inside Air New Zealand's engineering hangar to see aircraft under maintenance up close. Photo / Cameron Pitney

