Graham Tipene's new multi-sensory artwork named Waimahara is designed to evoke the memory of Te Waihorotiu stream, which flowed above the ground more than a hundred years ago and is now piped below the installation in Myers Park. Video / Michael Craig

A unique art experience was opened this week in Auckland’s Myers Park, off Queen St.

Artist Grahame Tipene (Ngāti Whātua) led a team of visual and sound artists to create Waimahara, a multi-sensory, immersive, digitally programmed work that responds to triggers in the landscape.

Graham Tipene wants people to be surrounded by the new work. Photo / Michael Craig

“A lot of art you stand in front of to experience,” explained Tipene at a walkthrough on Monday. “This one we wanted you to stand inside of and be totally surrounded.”

The work occupies the space under the Mayoral Drive bridge at the northern entrance to Myers Park and can be described as a sensorial experience of light and audio effects made up of birdsong, taonga pūoro and water sounds.

The work will change according to different stimuli from people, weather and other environmental influences, creating a perpetually unique experience.

Hayley Wolters, Auckland Council’s manager of public art, service strategy and partnerships, said there were a thousand different combinations of light and sound people could experience as they passed through the underpass.

Waimahara blends several different artistic disciplines to bring a multi-sensory experience. Photo / Michael Craig

“For now, we are giving visitors an ambient experience, themed around the remembering of water. Early next year, when we have installed the speakers and a microphone on-site, Waimahara will become interactive [and] you will be able to learn one of two waiata and sing it in the park. With accurate rhythm and pitch, your singing will trigger another dimension of audio and light response.”

The park has undergone extensive renovation and restoration, including a boardwalk, 24 new native trees, a wetland garden and flood mitigation elements.

Artist Tessa Harris was part of the team that created Waimahara. Photo / Michael Craig

The investment in a valuable area of recreation will bring many layers of benefits to the city, reflected in the Waimahara.

Tipene summed up the experience: “Using the next step of our tech, to have the sound and the light to enter through your eyes and your ears down into your soul into you. That is part of the experience.”