Major banks trim mortgage rates

Kiwibank and ANZ have dropped their home loan and term-deposit rates in the wake of the Reserve Bank’s Official Cash Rate cut.

Kiwibank today announced its six-month fixed special rate home loan rate will drop 16 basis points (bps) from 5.65% to 5.49%. Its standard rate will fall by the same margin to 6.39%.

The biggest cuts were for its one-year fixed rates which dropped 20bps to 4.99% (special) and 5.89% (standard), with a minimum of 20% equity.

Kiwibank has also cut all of its term-deposit interest rates, ranging from 10bps to 25bps depending on the term.

The headline figure is 4.10% per annum for a six-month investment term, with a minimum investment of $1000.