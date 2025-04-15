Advertisement
Major banks trim mortgage rates

Kiwibank has dropped its home-loan and term-deposit rates following the Reserve Bank's decision to cut interest rates.

Kiwibank and ANZ have dropped their home loan and term-deposit rates in the wake of the Reserve Bank’s Official Cash Rate cut.

Kiwibank today announced its six-month fixed special rate home loan rate will drop 16 basis points (bps) from 5.65% to 5.49%. Its standard rate will fall by the same margin to 6.39%.

The biggest cuts were for its one-year fixed rates which dropped 20bps to 4.99% (special) and 5.89% (standard), with a minimum of 20% equity.

Kiwibank has also cut all of its term-deposit interest rates, ranging from 10bps to 25bps depending on the term.

The headline figure is 4.10% per annum for a six-month investment term, with a minimum investment of $1000.

ANZ cuts

ANZ has also made changes to some of its fixed home loan, savings and term deposit rates.

Its six-month fixed home loan special rate dropped by 40bps from 5.89% to 5.49%, with its standard six-month term falling by the same margin from 6.49% to 6.09%.

Its one-year fixed home loan special rate dropped by 30bps from 5.29% to 4.99%, with its standard one-year term falling by the same margin from 5.89% to 5.59%.

Its 18-month fixed special rate fell by 20bps from 5.19% to 4.99%, with its standard 18-month term falling from 5.79% to 5.59%.

“Interest rates will continue to be reviewed in response to international and local market conditions. When reviewing interest rates we consider a range of factors, including the impact on customers, the underlying cost of funds (including wholesale rate movements) and competitor activity,” an ANZ spokesperson said.

It also cut term-deposit rates by between 10bps and 30bps depending on the term.

ANZ now has a 4.05% per annum rate of return for a six-month investment term, with a minimum investment of $10,000.

Last week the Reserve Bank cut the Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points to 3.5% in its Monetary Policy Review.

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.

