Amid global financial market turmoil, the Reserve Bank will today deliver its first rate decision since the sudden departure of Adrian Orr last month.

The Reserve Bank (RBNZ) is still widely expected to cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points in its Monetary Policy Review released at 2pm.

That would take the rate to 3.5%, the lowest it has been since October 2022.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER LIVEBLOG

ARTICLE CONTINUES

Economists say it is too early to know what the inflationary fallout from the United States’ tariff policy will be.

On that basis, Acting Governor Christian Hawkesby and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will likely stick to their already well-signalled path.

“Given the RBNZ in February clearly signalled confidence that they’d be cutting 25bp[s] this month, the burden of proof is on finding reasons not to deliver,” ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said.

“We don’t think the threshold for either a pause or a larger cut has been cleared.”

The decision should be a straightforward one despite being made in an “increasingly less straightforward world”, ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said.

Domestic developments had been largely in line with the RBNZ’s outlook, he said.

“But it’s hardly a bed of roses. [US President] Donald Trump’s tariff bad medicine, including this week’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’, have created much more uncertainty about the path of New Zealand growth and inflation.”

Some economists have suggested the tariff hit to global growth may mean the RBNZ needs to cut the OCR below its current projected end point at 3%.

But more guidance is expected on the future interest rate path in May when the RBNZ delivers its next full Monetary Policy Statement.

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.