COMMENT:

Our business confidence figures have been in the spotlight again in recent weeks. Apparently the national mindset is not particularly positive. In fact, the index is at it's lowest since 2008. And we all know what happened then.

Sometimes I find the various surveys that we see run contrary to what I am hearing and seeing in the marketplace.

There is no question that we have seen some uncertainty enveloping the construction industry, and that will continue, partially because the sector is fundamentally broken. There is also a slowdown in investment intentions and there is some anxiety about the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.