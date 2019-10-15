Calling Sharon Zollner New Zealand's gloomiest economist is a bit unfair.

The ANZ chief economist is perfectly cheery in person.

But she and her team have led a chorus of concern this year.

They've been first to predict official cash rate cuts and downgrade their GDP growth forecasts.

And they've been on the money, as growth here and around the world has slowed faster than expected.

"Of course I would rather be right about the economy going super well. It would be a much cheerier message," Zollner says.

"I don't think I'd be doing anyone any favours if I didn't

