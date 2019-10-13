Business confidence is at the lowest level in around a decade. But is it really as bad as it seems? Are we in danger of talking ourselves into recession? Today, the Herald launches Building Confidence – a series focusing on what can be done to turn the sentiment around and boost confidence in the economy.

"I don't think it's impossible to turn around," says Employers and Manufacturers Association chief Brett O'Reilly, about the current state of business gloom.

"Pessimism isn't the nature of business people."

There are different levels of confidence in different sectors, he says.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"It's a dichotomy. You

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.