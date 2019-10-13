Looking beyond the quirky one-liners and exaggerated happiness of paid actors, the global boss of a major advertising firm says the greatest irony in his industry is the negative view it takes of itself.

"Here's the irony," starts FCB global chief executive Carter Murray in an exclusive interview with the Herald.

"Everybody who's in our business seems to want to get out and everyone who's not in our business seems to want in.

"A lot of people in advertising are going: 'Ah, the industry is doomed and isn't it terrible. We need to go reinvent ourselves and become a something

