Packing big capital investment and export growth numbers in recent years, horticulture is one of New Zealand's sunnier outlook sectors whose players are taking their confidence to the bank.

While their industry organisation Horticulture NZ is nervous about the potential impact of the Government's new freshwater management policy on vegetable growers, chief executive Mike Chapman thinks it will be possible to navigate a way through to a successful outcome for the flourishing sector.

READ MORE:
Why horticulture industry is facing a labour shortage
Māori organisations weigh up horticulture over dairy
Future challenges tackled at Horticulture Conference 2019

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.