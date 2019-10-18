In just 12 years, Kiwis have accumulated more than $57 billion in their KiwiSaver accounts and experts say that money is making people feel wealthier and providing much needed capital to New Zealand businesses.

Nearly three million Kiwis are now members of the retirement savings scheme and in the past year alone first home buyers withdrew $953 million to buy a house and over-65s tapped into more than a billion dollars to fund their retirement.

Aidan Vince, head of KiwiSaver at ASB - one of the largest KiwiSaver providers - says it's hard to find hard data to prove the

