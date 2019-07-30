At the end of Sir Peter Gluckman's nine-year stint as the Prime Minister's chief science advisor, he said science has now shown genetic modification to be safe. "The science is as settled as it will be," he said. "That is, it's safe, that there are no significant ecological or health concerns associated with the use of advanced genetic technologies." But he acknowledged this wouldn't mean that New Zealand society would automatically accept the technologies: "we're long overdue for a serious chat about genetic engineering. The issue needs re-addressing because there have been significant developments over the past 15 years." Professor

Economics

Pest control

Next-generation ryegrass