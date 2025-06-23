Engage and explore one of the most remote places on Earth in comfort and style

An HX suites experience to Antarctica is immersive, remote and richly rewarding

Antarctica stirs the imagination like few places on Earth – an otherworldly terrain that inspires awe and humility in equal measure. This is a continent that has no permanent human population, no cities, no borders – only shifting ice, towering silence and creatures that seem impossibly adapted to its extremes. It is raw, wild, exhilarating and, for those who travel with HX, expertly elevated.

With roots stretching back to 1896, HX has long been a pioneer of polar travel. Today it is the world’s most experienced expedition company, having taken more travellers to Antarctica than any other. Its approach is rooted in expertise and exploration, offering travellers an elevated suite experience that lets them witness the wild in unparalleled comfort.

Even in the most remote environments on Earth, HX Suites offer a calm, considered sanctuary. After a day of Zodiac landings, boat safaris or glacier crossings, guests return to spacious en-suites (some with bathtubs), walk-in wardrobes and elegantly furnished lounge areas that feel more like a private apartment than a cabin. Select suites include private balconies, smokeless fireplaces or even open-air hot tubs – ideal for watching the ice drift by in warmth and quiet. The Antarctic story continues even as you pause to rest.

Within each suite, thoughtful luxuries come as standard: welcome champagne, an in-suite espresso machine, premium teas, a well-stocked minibar and daily turndown service. Suite guests also enjoy priority boarding, expedited embarkation and exclusive access to Lindstrøm, the fine-dining restaurant inspired by Norwegian polar heritage. Here, Scandinavian traditions meet global influences in a refined, intimate setting – with personalised service and panoramic views that remind you exactly where you are.

And on an Antarctic expedition, where you are is nothing short of extraordinary. HX offers a range of itineraries, but for those venturing to the Seventh Continent, highlights may include crossing the Drake Passage with expert navigators, or visiting South Georgia – often dubbed the ‘Serengeti of the Southern Ocean’ – and the Falklands, a windswept archipelago of turquoise bays and grassy headlands where albatrosses nest and penguins waddle. At the heart of the journey lies the Antarctic continent itself – a place of sublime scale. There’s the shimmering Gerlache Strait, where humpbacks feed in deep glacial waters; the remote research outposts of the South Shetland Islands; and the vast ice shelves of the Weddell Sea, which give rise to mile-long tabular icebergs carried on powerful currents.

Every landing brings something rare – a silent hour among seals or the low thunder of ice calving into the sea. These are places untouched by modern life, accessible only to a very few. HX’s ships are purpose-built for such environments, offering both the capability to get there and the sensitivity to tread lightly once arrived. But treading lightly is just the beginning. HX also invites its guests to engage deeply – to not simply observe these extraordinary places, but to contribute to their understanding.

That philosophy is woven through the entire voyage, and is most evident in the company’s onboard Science & Education Program, led by Chief Scientist Dr Verena Meraldi. Guests are invited to participate in real scientific research, contributing to projects developed in partnership with institutions such as NASA and the University of Tasmania. Naturalists and wildlife experts give talks and lead shore excursions, while the onboard Science Centre offers hands-on opportunities to enhance understanding of the fragile ecosystems unfolding outside. These experiences are not add-ons – they are part of what it means to travel well with HX.

From the dramatic coastlines of Antarctica, to the fjords of Greenland and the equatorial biodiversity of the Galápagos, HX leads expeditions to some of the world’s most fragile, beautiful and remote destinations – always with an emphasis on sustainability, science and deep engagement with place. Its five ships – two with hybrid propulsion – have banned heavy fuel oils and unnecessary single-use plastics, and in 2024 alone the company donated more than 1,900 cruise nights to working scientists.

This is elevated comfort with integrity. And for those looking to experience Antarctica in a way that feels both intimate and extraordinary, HX Suites might just offer the best seat on Earth.