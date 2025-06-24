But two of the “Levin invasion” organisers have their backs up at the Government’s promise to pass harsher boy racer laws.
“This year was trying to prove a point that the new laws are not really up to what they’re made to be, really. We’ve got a lot of car enthusiasts who aren’t really into drags, but they’re still going to get pinged for doing convoys,” said one, from Horowhenua.
The other, from Kāpiti, said the Government tied different types of car enthusiasts together under the boy racer banner.
“Convoys – they’re just car enthusiasts out to see each other’s cars. They’re not intimidating the public.
“Us, we have more or less loud cars, not road-legal cars. Those are two completely different scenes. We go to a spot where we go and do skids. They go to a spot where they go and take photos.”
The men, who RNZ agreed not to name, said they were frustrated authorities sought to crack down on them, but gave them nowhere affordable to go.
“They’re not going to see it as a sport. Pads are quite expensive. One day at Manfeild is probably just underneath a grand. It’s not cheap or accessible for those of us who like to do it on the daily, or at weekends,” said the Horowhenua-based organiser.
“Why do skaters have skateparks? Why do footballers have football fields? Why do rugby players have rugby fields?
“Those are all publicly funded. Those are free. There’s obviously a big trend coming through New Zealand right now where skidders are getting out there on the streets. You’re going to need somewhere to put them,” said the Kāpiti-based organiser.
But the Levin invasion wasn’t a quiet demonstration.
A flick through court documents shows multiple charges of dangerous driving, wheel spinning, possessing weapons and unlawful assembly stemming from the night.
Police officers were attacked with fireworks, something the two organisers said they didn’t condone, and four bystanders were injured by the cars.
The Horowhenua-based organiser said he didn’t like to see people hurt at his events.
Transport Minister Chris Bishop said he would introduce harsher boy racer legislation in the coming months and he expected it to become law during this term of government.
“The measures we are bringing in will in most cases see fleeing drivers, street racers and people participating in intimidating convoys have their vehicle forfeited or destroyed on conviction,” he said.
“If you commit an anti-social road use offence, such as street racing or burnouts, you will face significant penalties.”
Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said the debris and rubbish from last month was cleaned up but marks on the road remained.
“Well, I wouldn’t believe that it’s because of Government crackdowns and police activity that they’re doing this.
“They’re seeking attention to create as much mayhem as they can and impact communities like ours.”
Levin now waits to see if they’ll be back for a third year, after the first invasion in 2024.
“I’m thinking we’ll see what the police have in store for every car enthusiast. Putting a target, say, not on the boy racers’ backs but on everyone else is a bit unfair,” said the Kāpiti-based organiser.
“Pretty much what the bro says. I’m just going with the flow. There’s no big meets planned in my head at the moment,” said the Horowhenua-based organiser.