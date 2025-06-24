“The accusation made against CJ was completely unfounded, and we extend our heartfelt and unreserved apology for the harm caused.”
The store said it took responsibility for the incident, and curbing shoplifting did not justify disrespecting a customer.
“While we have a duty to address retail crime and protect our store, this must never come at the expense of respect, dignity, and fairness. In this case, we got it wrong — and the consequences were unacceptable."
The store said it would review its staff training, protocols and escalation procedures to make sure it did not happen again.