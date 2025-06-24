“The accusation made against CJ was completely unfounded, and we extend our heartfelt and unreserved apology for the harm caused.”

The store said it took responsibility for the incident, and curbing shoplifting did not justify disrespecting a customer.

“While we have a duty to address retail crime and protect our store, this must never come at the expense of respect, dignity, and fairness. In this case, we got it wrong — and the consequences were unacceptable."

Pak’nSave Henderson in West Auckland has apologised to a customer on Facebook for falsely accusing her of shoplifting. Photo / Google

The store said it would review its staff training, protocols and escalation procedures to make sure it did not happen again.

“Accountability starts with us, and meaningful change will follow. To CJ — we are truly sorry for what you went through. You deserved better."

Pak’nSave did not offer any further comment when approached by the Herald but did confirm the post was from an official page for the shop.

Some supermarket workers, meanwhile, are wearing body cameras in the fight against the “sad reality” of rising crime.

The technology, used by prison officers and sometimes hospital staff, is being employed by at least one Pak’nSave to deter shoplifters and “manage disorderly behaviour”.

Other supermarkets are considering the move, although bodycams have sparked concerns from privacy watchdogs.

Pak’nSave in Tauranga started using the technology in 2023, with staff being fitted with front-facing cameras “in addition to other security technologies”.

A sign at the door of the Cameron Rd store advises customers staff are using the high-tech equipment.

The body-worn cameras are “for the purposes of preventing crime and managing disorderly behaviour”, the sign states.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.