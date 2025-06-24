Noosa has been named a Unesco Biosphere Reserve. Photo / Tourism Noosa

The Noosa region is a popular destination for leisure and adventure because of its many gems, which include a pristine river system that meanders upstream to one of the world’s only two Everglades systems, serene hinterland villages, boutique shopping, world-class events, a thriving arts and culture scene, and more.

Where to stay

The opulent Netanya Noosa is nestled into one of Australia’s most breathtaking beaches, with suites of one, two, or three bedrooms providing views of the stunning Noosa Main Beach and bustling Hastings St.

The Noosa Surf Club, which offers stunning views of Double Island Point, is located if you choose the latter and turn left. The Noosa National Park is only a short stroll away if you turn right.

The rooms are spacious, light and provide a beautiful view of the beach, which is so close the sound of crashing waves will lull you to sleep. If you don’t want to dine out at the fantastic restaurants nearby on Hastings St, a kitchenette makes dining in easy, while the large bathroom boasts a spa bath big enough for two.

If the pool that looks out to the beach is too crowded for you, you can easily open the gate and step out on to the beach for an ocean swim.

Netanya Noosa is the ideal destination for mindful tourists looking for a romantic break, a long vacation, or a fun weekend.

What to eat

Bistro C

Savour a meal at Bistro C while admiring the scenery of Laguna Bay in Noosa.

Each dish was developed by chef Dayle Merlo using the local produce the area offers as inspiration. The award-winning cuisine reflects his team’s love of food. The laid-back, light-filled area is ideal for a long lunch, afternoon cocktail, moonlit dinner, or leisurely brunch.

Photo / Tourism Noosa

Peli’s

Peli’s, which is ideally situated in Tewantin at the waterfront Noosa Marina, offers elegant bistro-style eating with a Mediterranean flair in Noosa.

Reflecting Peli’s coastal location, the vibrant dining experience features share-style meals with an emphasis on seafood and creative vegetarian options. The cuisine pays tribute to the abundance of fresh fruit and seafood on the Sunshine Coast. The highlights are the smaller dishes, such as the scallops, or the larger ones, like the succulent, fall-of-the-bone lamb shoulder.

Locale Noosa

Craving a little Italian while in Noosa? Locale Noosa uses a host of fresh local ingredients to bring together unforgettable dishes.

The moody atmosphere is no reflection of the bright flavours in must-try dishes such as the fiori di zucca and crudo.

Other highlights include the saltimbocca and the array of cocktails made by friendly bartenders.

Gusto

A classic Noosaville eating experience that has grown to be popular among locals and tourists, Gusto perfectly reflects the laid-back atmosphere of the Noosa River.

Together with a thoughtfully chosen wine list, its menu offers contemporary Australian fare with a French flair.

Photo / Tourism Noosa

What to do

Joel’s Journeys

The easiest way to get the most out of your Noosa trip is to book a tour around the area, and Joel’s Journeys is the best of them.

Joel’s Journeys’ knowledgeable guides take you through valleys, peaks and undiscovered gems, such as the Glass House Mountains, the Noosa Hinterland, Rainbow Beach and Mary Valley.

The company offers private tours, group bookings and transfers that cover every aspect of Noosa you might want to experience.

In Noosa for a short stay? Take the “Hinterland” tour, which shows off the best of the area’s landscape food, drinks and art.

First, unwind with a cup of tea or coffee beside the serene Lake Cootharaba, the biggest lake in the Noosa Everglades, before enjoying the local handicrafts, crafts, and fresh produce at Kin Kin, a quaint community tucked away in the countryside after the picturesque drive.

After that, have a delicious lunch at a well-known restaurant in Pomona, then spend your spare time exploring Pomona’s art gallery or sampling gin at the nearby distillery.

After a mead tasting at a historic estate in the afternoon, there’s a stunning hidden overlook with expansive views of Noosa Heads and the hinterland. Enjoy a cheese platter and a fine wine tasting at a nearby winery to round off your day.

Enjoy a tasting at Seabourne Distillery

The beauty and flowing current of Noosa are captured by Seabourne. The team at Seabourne Distillery creates easy-drinking spirits that are savoured in the last rays of the sun by utilising the purest flavours of the land and the sea.

While you are in the area, check out the Noosa Chocolate Company for a sweet treat, or Noosa’s other fine alcoholic offerings such as the Land and Sea Brewery and Noosa Heads.

Seabourne Distillery creates easy-drinking spirits. Photo / Tourism Noosa

Take a walk

Along with a huge network of forest trails that serve as a natural habitat for some of Australia’s most prized plants and animals, Noosa National Park boasts one of the most breathtaking coastal scenic walks.

Take a walk in Noosa's National Park, which offers a network of forest trails.

Between July and October, it’s common to see whales breaching with their calves as you gaze out into the expansive ocean.

Beachfront massage

The sounds of waves crashing against the shore are renowned for their ability to calm people, so it makes it the perfect backdrop for a relaxing massage, and Massage and Wellbeing offer exactly that on Noosa’s Main Beach.

While the sea breeze transports you away, get a wonderful massage on the beach while listening to the sound of breaking waves. Select from a variety of massage styles, including deep tissue, relaxation, and remedial, all of which are customised and provided by skilled therapists.

I would recommend showing up to the beachfront location with sandy feet, but they also offer to come to your hotel room if you prefer with just a swipe of your thumb by ordering on their website.

Take a ride on the wild side

Looking for a thrilling way to experience Noosa? Try the excitement of jetskiing with Noosa Watersports.

As you travel across the breathtaking Laguna Bay and the striking Noosa Headland, the friendly staff are available to help you at every turn. Jetski rental in Noosa may add something fresh, enjoyable and thrilling to your holiday or visit, regardless of your level of experience.

Renting a jetski in Noosa may add something fresh, enjoyable and thrilling to your holiday. Photo / Tourism Noosa

Or maybe you want to experience the world-famous Noosa surf firsthand.

Go Ride a Wave offers a variety of solutions to fit your interests and satisfy all of your surfing needs. The teachers are committed to making sure your time on the waves is memorable and informative, whether you’re searching for group or one-on-one surf lessons.

Checklist

Noosa, Sunshine Coast

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to the Sunshine Coast direct with Jetstar.

DETAILS

Visit visitnoosa.com.au