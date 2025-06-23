Kaibosh gets a clean-energy boost in the fight against food waste

Five million kilograms of food saved. Eleven million meals delivered. And now, two electric vans on the road.

Since 2008, Wellington-based food rescue charity Kaibosh has rescued the equivalent of 250 fully loaded supermarket trucks of food, keeping it out of landfill and getting it to people in need.

“One in four children in Aotearoa often or sometimes go without food,” says Susie Robertson, Kaibosh’s chief executive. “For Māori children, it’s one in three. For Pacific children, it’s one in two. That’s the reality we’re facing.”

Kaibosh runs seven days a week, collecting surplus food from supermarkets, growers and markets, sorting it at one of three regional bases, and redistributing it to 154 partner charities across the Wellington region.

All food is donated and distributed free of charge.

“We don’t purchase food, and we don’t charge anyone for it,” says Robertson. “Everything we collect is rescued and everything we give out is free to community groups, food banks, marae and others supporting people in need.”

Now, with the help of Meridian Energy’s Community Decarbonisation Fund, Kaibosh is also cutting its transport emissions, a key step in staying true to its “zero food poverty, zero food waste” mission.

“It’s a no-brainer,” says Robertson. “We’re already fighting climate change by keeping food out of landfill. Switching to electric vans means we’re not undoing that good work on the road.”

The Decarbonisation Fund provided Kaibosh with two electric vans, supporting its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint while continuing to collect and distribute large volumes of fresh food.

The environmental benefits are just as powerful. Food waste in landfill is a major source of methane, one of the most damaging greenhouse gases.

“Methane does immediate harm to the atmosphere,” says Robertson. “So every kilo of food we save makes a difference, not just to people, but to the planet.”

Meridian’s support means Kaibosh can keep expanding its reach without undermining its environmental mission. Electric vans had always aligned with the organisation’s values, but the high upfront costs limited adoption.

“Most community groups are running off the smell of an oily rag,” says Robertson. “EVs are expensive. We couldn’t have done this without Meridian’s help.”

The Decarbonisation Fund helps community organisations cut emissions through real-world electrification, from solar panels to EVs and energy-efficient upgrades. The fund is powered by the net proceeds of Meridian’s Certified Renewable Energy product, which enables businesses to match the amount of electricity they use with an equivalent amount of electricity put into the national grid from one of Meridian’s hydro stations or wind farms which have been independently verified as producing 100% renewable electricity.

All net proceeds go towards decarbonisation projects like Kaibosh’s, and since 2022 the fund has invested a total of nearly $3 million.

“There’s a real alignment in values between Meridian and Kaibosh,” says Robertson. “We’re both about reducing emissions and creating a more sustainable Aotearoa. It’s a great fit.”

Those values also run deep for Robertson herself.

“I’ve worked in youth health and development, but I’ve always cared about the environment too,” she says. “Kaibosh brings those two worlds together - people and planet.”

Robertson says nearly three-quarters of the food Kaibosh provides to communities is made up of produce, dairy, meat and eggs, the kind of food many families now struggle to afford. “We’re not just giving out calories, we’re giving people real, nutiritious food, food they’d feel proud to serve their whānau.”

Kaibosh’s partner services range from housing organisations to marae. The need is growing fast.

“We’re seeing families where both parents are working and still can’t afford to put food on the table,” she says. “They’re one unexpected bill away from real hardship.”

That’s why partnerships like the one with Meridian matter so much. “With support like this, we can do even more,” says Robertson. “More food rescued, fewer emissions, and more dignity for the people we’re here to serve.”

To help Kaibosh’s mission to reduce food waste and feed those in need, visit kaibosh.org.nz to make a donation.

To learn more about how Meridian is supporting community decarbonisation across Aotearoa, visit meridianenergy.co.nz/community-support/decarbonisation .