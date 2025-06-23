Explosions have been heard over Qatar after Iranian state media announced it was launching missiles toward US bases in the country and Iraq.

Earlier, Israel hit Revolutionary Guard sites and Evin prison in Tehran on the 11th day of the war on Monday (local time), in what it said were its most powerful strikes yet on the Iranian capital.

Iran, in turn, fired missile barrages at Israel and vowed retaliation against the United States after American strikes on the Islamic republic’s nuclear sites a day earlier.

Loud explosions rocked Tehran, where Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military hit sites with “unprecedented force”, adding to speculation that it is seeking to topple Iran’s clerical leadership.

The targets included Evin prison, which Katz said “holds political prisoners and regime opponents”, as well as command centres for the domestic Basij paramilitary and the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iranian media and the Israeli military said Israel also struck Fordo, a key nuclear enrichment facility buried deep in the mountains south of Tehran.

The military said it had struck Fordo on Monday “in order to obstruct access routes” to the site, which Israel’s ally the United States hit the previous day with massive bunker buster bombs.

