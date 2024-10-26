Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Classic Kiwi economic recovery on its way ... and why it’s not good enough - Liam Dann

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Westpac economists don’t expect a return to pre-Covid tourist numbers until 2027 but they do see a continued recovery. Photo / 123RF

Westpac economists don’t expect a return to pre-Covid tourist numbers until 2027 but they do see a continued recovery. Photo / 123RF

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The annual inflation rate is just 2.2% – inside the Reserve Bank target band
  • Consumer confidence fell in October, according to ANZ’s latest survey
  • Westpac economists forecast a return to GDP growth next year

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald.

OPINION

Victory in the war on inflation, falling interest rates in combination with warmer weather and the impending holiday season ought to start brightening the nation’s mood in the coming weeks.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But, as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business