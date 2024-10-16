Dairy production is hitting its season peak. Photo / NZME
As the dairy sector hits its seasonal peak, farmers find themselves in a better place financially.
Production has been strong, prices have been steady to firmer, interest rates are heading down, and Fonterra’s milk price and dividends are looking better than they were a few months back.
Last month, href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/fonterra-creams-fy24-announces-special-dividend/KRJOTYMVXNCPPETKXBLSCDT6CM/">Fonterra announced a 50c lift in its 2024/25 forecast farmgate milk price midpoint to $9.00 per kg of milksolids, increased its 2025 earnings guidance of 40-60c a share, and paid a total dividend for 2024 of 55c – the second biggest since the co-op was formed.
The dairy exporting giant said at the time the lift in the milk price was because of strengthening in Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction prices and constrained milk supply in key producing regions.
At $9.00, that would make it the second highest on record ($9.30/kg was paid in 2021/22), but on-farm costs have also risen sharply.
NZX dairy analyst Rosalind Crickett said New Zealand is enjoying buoyant milk production, while other major producing regions such as North and South America and Europe were seeing flat to year-on-year declines.
“We are also yet to see any real implications of the Chinese Government stimulus measures on dairy imports,” she said.
New Zealand milk production over August was up 10%, year-on-year, and the highest August recording since 2020.
It brings the season-to-date figure to an 8.3% improvement on last year.
The season typically peaks in October, but November, December and January are also high-producing months.
The buoyant start to the production season had been facilitated by early calving and good cover built during the earlier winter months, she said.
Farmers also noted the positive implications of less rainfall, with pasture showing lower damage because of less surface water.
Lower rainfall has also meant the application of fertilisers, to set farmers up well for the spring.
Among Fonterra’s competitors, Synlait Milk last week increased its milk price to $9.00 per kgMS from $8.60/kg.
The newly recapitalised Synlait is also paying a one-off 20c/kg to all South Island farms that do not have a cessation notice in place on May 31, 2025.
Synlait’s North Island farmer-suppliers will receive a one-off 5c/kg.
Westland Milk, owned by China’s Yili - is paying $9.10c a kg, in keeping with its commitment to pay 10c over and above Fonterra’s milk price.
Open Country Dairy, which makes four in-season payments, has an $8.70/kg to $9.10/kg milk price range for the current October-November period.
Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.