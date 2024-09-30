Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

With a newly bolstered balance sheet, what lies ahead for Synlait?

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Synlait chief executive Grant Watson.

Synlait chief executive Grant Watson.

The slate has largely been wiped clean for Synlait Milk, but the dairy processor still faces challenges.

The company has had numerous hoops to jump through - among them a balance sheet reset delivered by a shareholder loan and an equity raise, underpinned by bank refinancing.

Then there was the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business